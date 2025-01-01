Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

74,326 KM

Details

$18,699

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT at

12629943

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$18,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,326KM
VIN JM1BN1M39H1137321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Premium Clth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA37321
  • Mileage 74,326 KM

604-461-9111

$18,699

+ taxes & licensing

