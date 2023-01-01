Menu
2017 Nissan Leaf

79,542 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

S

2017 Nissan Leaf

S

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475562
  • Stock #: 18276QEV
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP3HC300865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18276QEV
  • Mileage 79,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

