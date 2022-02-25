Menu
2017 Nissan Leaf

63,415 KM

Details Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8298588
  • Stock #: 16337A
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP4HC303029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16337A
  • Mileage 63,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

