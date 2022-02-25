$23,800+ tax & licensing
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2017 Nissan Leaf
2017 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
63,415KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298588
- Stock #: 16337A
- VIN: 1N4BZ0CP4HC303029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16337A
- Mileage 63,415 KM
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3