2017 Nissan Leaf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,400 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 9 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9765895

9765895 Stock #: 17675QVAN

17675QVAN VIN: 1N4BZ0CP0HC311614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17675QVAN

Mileage 88,995 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Plug-In Electric Fast Charge Adaptative Cruise Control

