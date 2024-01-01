Menu
2017 RAM 1500

69,918 KM

$33,300

+ tax & licensing
Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,918KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7TT2HS560704

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,918 KM

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Cloth Seats

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 RAM 1500