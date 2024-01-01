$33,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD
2017 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,300
+ taxes & licensing
69,918KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7TT2HS560704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,918 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 38,359 KM $21,300 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Ev Lt 48,504 KM $24,800 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 22,583 KM $24,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,300
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2017 RAM 1500