2017 Toyota Camry

47,694 KM

$24,475

+ tax & licensing
$24,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE CVT

2017 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE CVT

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$24,475

+ taxes & licensing

47,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6169491
  • Stock #: JRH8036
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK3HU224648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # JRH8036
  • Mileage 47,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid | Low LM | Local | 1 Owner | Celestial Silver Metallic FWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

