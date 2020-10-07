+ taxes & licensing
3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Recent Arrival! 2018 Acura RDX | AWD | V6 | Navigation | Local | 1 Owner | Diamond White Pearl AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V AWD. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **
