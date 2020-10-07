Menu
2018 Acura RDX

80,584 KM

$33,475

+ tax & licensing
$33,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Elite at

2018 Acura RDX

Elite at

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

80,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5889936
  • Stock #: SRX2822
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H75JL802111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SRX2822
  • Mileage 80,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Acura RDX | AWD | V6 | Navigation | Local | 1 Owner | Diamond White Pearl AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V AWD. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Pearl paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

