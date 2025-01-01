Menu
2018 Buick Envision

94,200 KM

$21,697

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Envision

Premium II

12734919

2018 Buick Envision

Premium II

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$21,697

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,200KM
VIN LRBFX4SX3JD004964

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 10UTNA04964
  Mileage 94,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SUMMIT WHITE
Perforated Leather - Ebony
6 Speed Automatic (m2d) - Automatic
Premium II
4 Cyl 2.0L Turbo 252 HP (ltg) - Gas (W/1SP)

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

2018 Buick Envision