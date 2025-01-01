$21,697+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Premium II
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$21,697
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,200KM
VIN LRBFX4SX3JD004964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 10UTNA04964
- Mileage 94,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SUMMIT WHITE
Perforated Leather - Ebony
6 Speed Automatic (m2d) - Automatic
Premium II
4 Cyl 2.0L Turbo 252 HP (ltg) - Gas (W/1SP)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
