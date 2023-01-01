$30,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Bolt
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
51,514KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10204809
- Stock #: 17933QEV
- VIN: 1G1FX6S07J4122461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17933QEV
- Mileage 51,514 KM
Vehicle Description
5dr HB Premier
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Aerial View Display System
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3