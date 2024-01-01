Menu
Recent Arrival! Summit White 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV 4D Wagon LT LT Batt warranty until July 2031 FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric MotorOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Over 400kms of range, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EVs over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model thats not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Hondas Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards: * Wards Canada 10 Best Engines

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

51,312 KM

$23,500

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

51,312 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,312KM
Used
VIN 1G1FW6S07J4141000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18113QEV
  • Mileage 51,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Summit White 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV 4D Wagon LT LT Batt warranty until July 2031 FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric MotorOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Over 400kms of range, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EV's over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards: * Ward's Canada 10 Best Engines

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

