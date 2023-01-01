Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,250 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 4 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10204815

10204815 Stock #: D1055A

D1055A VIN: 2HGFC2F63JH029385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D1055A

Mileage 64,449 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.