$18,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring Sedan CVT
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring Sedan CVT
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,899KM
VIN 2HGFC1F96JH104116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D1194A
- Mileage 133,899 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2022 Kia Seltos LX 59,248 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Sedan CVT 133,899 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Touring 94,395 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2018 Honda Civic