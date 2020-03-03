Menu
2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN SE

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN SE

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,000KM
  • Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4802163
  • Stock #: 14966QL
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F62JH020516
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

