2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CRV EXL – One Owner, No Accidents, Always Honda Serviced Take confidence and comfort to the next level with this 2018 Honda CRV EXL, now available at OpenRoad Mazda. This exceptionally well-maintained SUV has only 83,000 kilometers, has had one proud owner, and comes with a clean, accident-free history. It has been serviced exclusively at Honda dealerships, ensuring top mechanical condition and peace of mind for its next owner. The 2018 Honda CRV EXL combines practicality, luxury, and reliability in one stylish package. Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, it delivers strong performance and excellent fuel efficiency whether you are navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip. The smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system make every drive effortless and stable, even in challenging weather conditions. Step inside and you will find a premium leather interior that provides both comfort and sophistication. The heated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, and dual-zone automatic climate control ensure an enjoyable experience for every passenger. The large sunroof adds an open and airy feel to the cabin, while the advanced infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you connected on the go. Honda’s reputation for safety is unmatched, and this CRV EXL is fully equipped with Honda Sensing technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System, and Road Departure Mitigation. These advanced features provide added confidence and protection for you and your family every time you drive. With its low kilometers, one-owner history, no accidents, and complete Honda service record, this 2018 CRV EXL stands out as one of the best pre-owned SUVs on the market. It offers long-term dependability, strong resale value, and a level of refinement that makes every drive enjoyable. Visit OpenRoad Mazda today to test drive this 2018 Honda CRV EXL and see why it continues to be one of Canada’s most trusted and popular SUVs. Opportunities like this do not come often – make it yours before it is gone.

2018 Honda CR-V

82,901 KM

Details Description

$29,927

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

13130189

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$29,927

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,901KM
VIN 2HKRW2H84JH101168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA01168
  • Mileage 82,901 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-XXXX

604-461-9111

$29,927

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2018 Honda CR-V