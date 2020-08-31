Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

106,307 KM

Details Description

$25,475

$25,475
$25,475

$25,475

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$25,475

+ taxes & licensing

106,307KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5736897
  • Stock #: UH1425B
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H84JH104670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # UH1425B
  • Mileage 106,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda CR-V | AWD | No Accident Claims | 1 Owner | Local | Modern Steel Metallic AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp AWD. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

