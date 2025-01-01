Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

103,313 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

12923132

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,313KM
VIN KMHD84LF9JU697479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,313 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

2018 Hyundai Elantra