$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GL
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GL
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,313KM
VIN KMHD84LF9JU697479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 103,313 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan GL 103,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 38,771 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe 33,922 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2018 Hyundai Elantra