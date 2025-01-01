Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Compass

68,582 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12417768

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 12417768
  2. 12417768
  3. 12417768
  4. 12417768
  5. 12417768
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,582KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB8JT493146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,582 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V EXL for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Honda CR-V EXL 25,917 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan CVT 172,701 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 34,087 KM $54,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass