Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lexus ES 300

22,493 KM

Details Description Features

$38,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus ES 300

2018 Lexus ES 300

h CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus ES 300

h CVT

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 6169494
  2. 6169494
  3. 6169494
  4. 6169494
  5. 6169494
  6. 6169494
  7. 6169494
  8. 6169494
  9. 6169494
  10. 6169494
  11. 6169494
  12. 6169494
  13. 6169494
  14. 6169494
  15. 6169494
  16. 6169494
  17. 6169494
Contact Seller

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

22,493KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169494
  • Stock #: WNX8641
  • VIN: JTHBW1GG0J2167351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # WNX8641
  • Mileage 22,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Lexus ES | Touring Package | Hybrid | Low KM | 1 Owner | Nebula Gray Pearl FWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, Black Leather. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 175-point inspection * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Touring Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 43,502 KM
$26,490 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX 350 L 8A
 11,450 KM
$60,475 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 8A
 49,698 KM
$38,295 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory