2018 Lexus IS 300

19,364 KM

Details Description Features

$36,475

+ tax & licensing
$36,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Location

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

19,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7384661
  • Stock #: JUH7995
  • VIN: JTHC81D26J5026029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Lexus IS | Premium | V6 | AWD | No Accident Claims | Eminent White Pearl AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V AWD, Black w/NuLuxe Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * 175-point inspection * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

