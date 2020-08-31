Menu
2018 Lexus NX

21,457 KM

$41,475

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

300

Location

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

21,457KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5783790
  • Stock #: DUH2779
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ8J2151550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DUH2779
  • Mileage 21,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Lexus NX | F Sport 2 | No Accident Claims | Low KM | Local Ultra White AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 175-point inspection * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 2

