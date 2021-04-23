2018 Lexus NX

$40,475 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 8 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7001576

7001576 Stock #: ARX8871

ARX8871 VIN: JTJBARBZ0J2149064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Flare Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # ARX8871

Mileage 27,851 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.