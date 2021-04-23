Menu
2018 Lexus NX

27,851 KM

Details Description Features

$40,475

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

300

300

Location

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

27,851KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7001576
  • Stock #: ARX8871
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ0J2149064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Flare Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ARX8871
  • Mileage 27,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Lexus NX | F Sport 3 | No Accident Claims | 1 Owner | Atomic Silver AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * 175-point inspection CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 3

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

