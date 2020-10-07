Menu
2018 Lexus RX 350

34,015 KM

$49,475

+ tax & licensing
$49,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2018 Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus RX 350

8A

2018 Lexus RX 350

8A

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$49,475

+ taxes & licensing

34,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6089304
  • Stock #: JRX0644
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA1JC154584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # JRX0644
  • Mileage 34,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Lexus RX | Luxury Package | No Accident Claims | 1 Owner | Caviar AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Parchment w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Certified. Lexus Certified Details: * 10 Day or 1,500 km exchange privilege * CarFax vehicle history / Complimentary full gas tank and oil change / Exemplary Lexus owner privileges * Attractive lease & finance options through Lexus Financial Services * 175-point inspection * 2 years/unlimited km roadside assistance * 2 years/40,000 km warranty with extended coverage available CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

