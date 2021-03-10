Menu
2018 Lexus RX 350

84,000 KM

$38,475

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2018 Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus RX 350

8A

2018 Lexus RX 350

8A

Location

84,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: BD1251
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA6JC139417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Lexus RX | V6 | AWD | Luxurious | 1 Owner | Eminent White Pearl AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

