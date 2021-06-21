Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

47,221 KM

Details Description Features

$29,475

+ tax & licensing
$29,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

GT AWD at

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$29,475

+ taxes & licensing

47,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7444361
  • Stock #: KNX9178
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM2J0307341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # KNX9178
  • Mileage 47,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Mazda CX-5 | No Accident Claims | 1 Owner | Low KM | Jet Black Mica AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

