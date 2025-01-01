$19,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,374KM
VIN JM1BN1L77J1179285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA79285
- Mileage 60,374 KM
Vehicle Features
Windows
MOONROOF
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
2018 Mazda MAZDA3