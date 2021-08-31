Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

41,898 KM

$19,475

+ tax & licensing
$19,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$19,475

+ taxes & licensing

41,898KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7785354
  Stock #: B1299
  VIN: JM1BN1V74J1162716

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Machine Grey Met
  Interior Colour BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # B1299
  Mileage 41,898 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Mazda3 refines the distinct drive of its predecessors, offering exceptional performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency. Its 2.0L four cylinder engine pushes out ample power for the size while maintaining a fantastic combined fuel economy of just 7.5L/100KM. WIth this smooth shifting automatic transmission, you'll be sure every ride is comfortable, no matter the road conditions. Fully equipped with back-up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel controls, keyless start and SO MUCH MORE! What are you waiting for? Come take it home TODAY! At OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Vehicle Features

Exterior Colour - Machine Grey Metallic

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

