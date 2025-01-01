Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Leaf

114,250 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12285114

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,250KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CP6JC310328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19372QEV
  • Mileage 114,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE 18,877 KM $49,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 51,737 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Port Moody, BC
2020 Nissan Rogue S 61,875 KM $21,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Leaf