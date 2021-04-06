Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 6855386

6855386 Stock #: 16006QVAN

16006QVAN VIN: 1C6RR7KM1JS240483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,337 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Diesel Fuel Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

