+ taxes & licensing
604-469-5034
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Odometer is 1098 kilometers below market average! White 2018 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 One low hassle free pre negotiated price. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3