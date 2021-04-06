Menu
2018 RAM 1500

67,337 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,337KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6855386
  • Stock #: 16006QVAN
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KM1JS240483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 1098 kilometers below market average! White 2018 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 One low hassle free pre negotiated price. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, 2 months 5000 km powertrain warranty and 6 months tire, brakes, battery, and bulbs. We give you a complete professional detail, full tank of gas and our best low price first which is based on live market pricing to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. And youll get 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange. $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Email Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

