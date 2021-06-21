Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

49,519 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan XSE 8A

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan XSE 8A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 7439477
  2. 7439477
  3. 7439477
Contact Seller

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

49,519KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7439477
  • Stock #: FIS6876
  • VIN: 4T1B61HK1JU020234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FIS6876
  • Mileage 49,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) Recent Arrival! 2018 Toyota Camry | 1 Owner | Low KM | Panoramic Sunroof | Predawn Gray Mica FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V Black w/Quilted Perforated Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX Canada One Owner Reviews: * Owners tend to gravitate towards the Camry for its strong reputation, safety scores, resale value, and overall sensibility. Many owners note a comfortable and upscale drive, and plenty of power from the available V6 engine. Generous seating space and an easy-to-load trunk round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2018 BMW 330 xDrive ...
 27,501 KM
$32,475 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 67,151 KM
$28,475 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus ES 350 6A
 54,559 KM
$31,490 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory