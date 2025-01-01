Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

102,641 KM

$19,786

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
102,641KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2JC068325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA68325
  • Mileage 102,641 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

