$19,786+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S
2018 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$19,786
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,641KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2JC068325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA68325
- Mileage 102,641 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XSE Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT 2.5L I4 T 42,100 KM $41,729 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at 59,475 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo EX AT 123,167 KM $10,846 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$19,786
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2018 Toyota Corolla