2018 Toyota Tacoma

87,392 KM

Details Features

$42,400

+ tax & licensing
Westwood Honda

TRD Sport

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,392KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635152
  • Stock #: 17593QVAN
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7JX029551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Sliding Window
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

