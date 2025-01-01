$24,898+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$24,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,391KM
VIN WBXHT3C52K5L91003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA91003
- Mileage 116,391 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Jet Black
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Premium Package Essential
Black Leatherette
Driving Assistance Plus
