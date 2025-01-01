Menu
2019 BMW X1

116,391 KM

Details Features

$24,898

+ taxes & licensing
12583787

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
116,391KM
VIN WBXHT3C52K5L91003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA91003
  • Mileage 116,391 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Jet Black
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Premium Package Essential
Black Leatherette
Driving Assistance Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

