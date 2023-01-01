2019 Chevrolet Bolt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 5 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10362135

10362135 Stock #: 18078QEV

18078QEV VIN: 1G1FY6S02K4110300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18078QEV

Mileage 38,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System Driver Restriction Features 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.