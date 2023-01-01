Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

54,154 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Bolt

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Ev Lt

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Ev Lt

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 10433637
  2. 10433637
  3. 10433637
  4. 10433637
  5. 10433637
  6. 10433637
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,154KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433637
  • Stock #: 18157QEV
  • VIN: 1G1FY6S05K4107116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18157QEV
  • Mileage 54,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Cajun Red Tintcoat 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV 4D Wagon LT LT Instant $1800 rebate for finance FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive UnitOne low hassle free pre negotiated price, Over 400kms of range, Ask us about our 24 Hour EV test drive, Battery warranty until 2030 or 160,000, PST Rebate is not included in above price and is based on PST due, Electric charge cord and 2 keys with every purchase of an EV from Westwood Honda.We specialize in getting you into vehicles with 0 emissions, We have been the largest retailer in Canada of used EV's over the last 10 years . HOV lane access and a fraction of gas-vehicle maintenance costs. Looking for a specific model that's not in our inventory? Our sourcing experts will find one for you. Westwood Hondas EV sales last year will keep approximately 600,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 4 years. Join the Revolution, save the planet, AND save money. Westwood Honda's Buy Smart Standard program includes a thorough safety inspection, detailed Car Proof report that shows the history of the car youre buying, a 6-month warranty on tires, brakes, and bulbs, and 3 free months of Sirius radio where equipped! . We give you a complete professional detail, a full charge, our best low price first based on live market pricing, to guarantee you tremendous value and a non-stressful, no-haggle experience. Buy your car from home.Just click build your deal to start the process. It is easy 7 day Exchange Policy! $488 admin fee. Westwood Honda DL #31286.Reviews: * Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westwood Honda

2021 Nissan Leaf S
 36,906 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 54,154 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Leaf SV
 43,899 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory