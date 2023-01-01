$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Ev Lt
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
72,285KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10522485
- Stock #: 18302QEV
- VIN: 1G1FY6S02K4150277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18302QEV
- Mileage 72,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westwood Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3