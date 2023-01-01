2019 Chevrolet Bolt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 2 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522485

10522485 Stock #: 18302QEV

18302QEV VIN: 1G1FY6S02K4150277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18302QEV

Mileage 72,285 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System Driver Restriction Features 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.