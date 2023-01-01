Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

26,704 KM

Details Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Prmr

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Prmr

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 10776708
  2. 10776708
  3. 10776708
  4. 10776708
  5. 10776708
  6. 10776708
  7. 10776708
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,704KM
Used
VIN 1G1FZ6S09K4130573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18101QEV
  • Mileage 26,704 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate 48,462 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2015 Honda Odyssey EX 124,249 KM $23,300 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic COUPE Touring Coupe CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2018 Honda Civic COUPE Touring Coupe CVT 67,029 KM $27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Bolt