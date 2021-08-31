Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Accord

39,676 KM

Details Description Features

$32,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Hybrid Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Accord

Hybrid Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 7779744
  2. 7779744
  3. 7779744
Contact Seller

$32,475

+ taxes & licensing

39,676KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7779744
  • Stock #: SES6741
  • VIN: 1HGCV3F70KA800123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SES6741
  • Mileage 39,676 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE PHOTOS SOON! At OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Vehicle Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 17,117 KM
$27,475 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 37,774 KM
$40,475 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 350 L 8A
 70,793 KM
$47,490 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory