Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000 + taxes & licensing
4 0 , 6 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522470

10522470 Stock #: A3135A

A3135A VIN: 2HGFC2F78KH009157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,657 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation

