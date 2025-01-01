Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

94,855 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12887051

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 12887051
  2. 12887051
  3. 12887051
  4. 12887051
  5. 12887051
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,855KM
VIN 2HGFC2F89KH017390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2832A
  • Mileage 94,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Port Moody, BC
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L 166,192 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 73,020 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Honda CR-V LX 16,194 KM $32,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2019 Honda Civic