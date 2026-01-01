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2019 Honda Civic

102,007 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda Civic

SI Sedan SI

Watch This Vehicle
14234282

2019 Honda Civic

SI Sedan SI

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 14234282
  2. 14234282
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,007KM
VIN 2HGFC1E5XKH200640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20180QVAN
  • Mileage 102,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

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604-469-XXXX

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604-469-5034

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$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2019 Honda Civic