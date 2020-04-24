Menu
2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Sedan CVT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,515KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934346
  • Stock #: B4589
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH004589
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Our 4.5/5 Google Star rating with over 600 reviews shows the care with which we go about ensuring you have a pain-free car buying experience. Were here to listen and help you find exactly what youre looking for, and we dont stop at finding you your new car. Our finance team makes sure your purchase works within your budget and our Speedy Certified service department keeps your car running like new. Lets get you into the New Honda of your dreams. Call or email today to book a test drive! Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • CVT Transmission
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

