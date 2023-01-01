Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 7 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9719710

9719710 Stock #: 17633A

17633A VIN: 2HGFC1E5XKH200315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17633A

Mileage 77,702 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Premium Audio Turbocharged Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights M/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.