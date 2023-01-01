Menu
2019 Honda Civic

77,702 KM

Details Features

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SI Sedan Si 4Dr Sedan 6M

2019 Honda Civic

SI Sedan Si 4Dr Sedan 6M

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

77,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9719710
  • Stock #: 17633A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E5XKH200315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17633A
  • Mileage 77,702 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

