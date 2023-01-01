$28,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
SI Sedan Si 4Dr Sedan 6M
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
77,702KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9719710
- Stock #: 17633A
- VIN: 2HGFC1E5XKH200315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17633A
- Mileage 77,702 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westwood Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3