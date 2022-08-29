2019 Honda HR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,500 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 2 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9207634

9207634 Stock #: 17398QL

17398QL VIN: 3CZRU6H34KM104210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17398QL

Mileage 63,286 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation

