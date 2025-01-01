$33,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
136,677KM
VIN 5FNRL6H83KB500735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F2116A
- Mileage 136,677 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Comfort
rear air
Climate Control
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
