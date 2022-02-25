2019 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8298573

Stock #: 16895QL

16895QL VIN: 5FNYF6H76KB503803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16895QL

Mileage 24,283 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation

