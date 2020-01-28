Menu
2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,602KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4527141
  • Stock #: A2566X
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F77KB502566
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Our 4.5/5 Google Star rating with over 600 reviews shows the care with which we go about ensuring you have a pain-free car buying experience. Were here to listen and help you find exactly what youre looking for, and we dont stop at finding you your new car. Our finance team makes sure your purchase works within your budget and our Speedy Certified service department keeps your car running like new. Lets get you into the New Honda of your dreams. Call or email today to book a test drive! Westwood Honda DL #31286.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

