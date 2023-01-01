2019 Hyundai KONA

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 6 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522476

10522476 Stock #: 18292QEV

18292QEV VIN: KM8K33AG1KU021377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18292QEV

Mileage 53,672 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Head up display Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Plug-In Electric Fast Charge Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.