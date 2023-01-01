Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

53,672 KM

Details Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ltd

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ltd

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522476
  • Stock #: 18292QEV
  • VIN: KM8K33AG1KU021377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18292QEV
  • Mileage 53,672 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Head up display
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

