$24,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE 2.4 AWD
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE 2.4 AWD
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,473KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS2CADXKH017493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5488A
- Mileage 63,473 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2012 Honda Civic Sdn LX Sedan 5-Speed AT 123,542 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 88,031 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD 28,806 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe