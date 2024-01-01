Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

63,473 KM

Details Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.4 AWD

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.4 AWD

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,473KM
VIN 5NMS2CADXKH017493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5488A
  • Mileage 63,473 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

