2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

166,478 KM

Details Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12210423

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
166,478KM
VIN 5NMS5CAA0KH097013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Red (pearl)
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNB97013
  • Mileage 166,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
Scarlet Red Pearl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

