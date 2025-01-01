$21,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE AWD 2.0T
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE AWD 2.0T
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,478KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS5CAA0KH097013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Red (pearl)
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNB97013
- Mileage 166,478 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
Scarlet Red Pearl
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at 73,700 KM $30,899 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 16,205 KM $35,498 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC - CVT 79,000 KM $22,857 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe