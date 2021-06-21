Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar F-Type

33,901 KM

Details Description Features

$87,475

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$87,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar F-Type

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Coupe 550hp R AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar F-Type

Coupe 550hp R AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

  1. 7361798
  2. 7361798
  3. 7361798
Contact Seller

$87,475

+ taxes & licensing

33,901KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7361798
  • Stock #: JRX4818
  • VIN: SAJD51EE1KCK59483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour British Racing Green
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # JRX4818
  • Mileage 33,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Original British Racing Green Wrapped in Black British Racing Green Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 45,042 KM
$55,475 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 65,082 KM
$52,475 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 (2)
 11,344 KM
$41,475 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-7623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory